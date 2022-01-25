iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,082,000 after buying an additional 78,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,241,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $7.73 on Tuesday, hitting $255.51. 75,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.