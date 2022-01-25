iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $148.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.