iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 22.96% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $325,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of GSG opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.