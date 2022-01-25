iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $87.09 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

