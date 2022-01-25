iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 127.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.33. 28,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

