iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

