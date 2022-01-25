iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.87. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,222. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.