Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,656 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2,250.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 669,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 640,939 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,043,000 after buying an additional 2,801,559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 722,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,927,551. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

