ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.11).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 98.06 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,509.19). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($643,128.90).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.