Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

IVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IVN opened at C$11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

