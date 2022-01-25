Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 1,163,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

