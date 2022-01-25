Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

J stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

