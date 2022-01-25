Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.33. 69,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 71,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$313.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$51.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5349649 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

