Jarvis+ Reaches One Day Volume of $155,423.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $401,589.76 and approximately $155,423.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

