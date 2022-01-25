Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.