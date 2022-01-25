Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. 597,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,111. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $0. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

