Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. 1,478,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

