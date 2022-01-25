Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $167.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $167.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.