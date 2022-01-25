Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2023 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $256.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.85.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.