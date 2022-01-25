Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $192.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $184.84 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

