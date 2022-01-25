Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,769,000 after buying an additional 8,745,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after buying an additional 788,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

