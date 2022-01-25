Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.
Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.33.
In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,769,000 after buying an additional 8,745,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after buying an additional 788,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.