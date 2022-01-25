Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

JXN stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

