Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €79.00 ($89.77) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.85 ($77.11).

BNP Paribas stock traded down €2.34 ($2.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.10 ($68.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.35.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

