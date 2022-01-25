JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 157.1% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,173,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,015,086,000 after purchasing an additional 466,190 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 132,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,808,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $821,935,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

