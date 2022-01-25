John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.89

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.89 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

