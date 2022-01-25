Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Wills Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 195.3% in the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $164.27. 173,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $432.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

