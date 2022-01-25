Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.40-$10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.9-$100.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.70 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

