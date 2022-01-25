Jonathan Sheena Sells 208 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 208 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $12,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $18,450.68.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 204 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $18,969.96.
NTRA stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 1,348,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,304. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Natera by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
