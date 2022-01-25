Jonathan Sheena Sells 208 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 208 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $12,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $18,450.68.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 204 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $18,969.96.

NTRA stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 1,348,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,304. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Natera by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

