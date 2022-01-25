Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 6,328 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.