Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average is $219.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

