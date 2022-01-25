Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

