Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.