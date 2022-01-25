Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.2% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 28,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.10 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.32. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.