Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.