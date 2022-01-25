Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.