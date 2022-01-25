Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 15,019 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,144,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 180,590 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.