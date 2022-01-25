Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,815 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.00. The company has a market cap of $386.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

