Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,056 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.