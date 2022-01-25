Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,656 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

