Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 706 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

