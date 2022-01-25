Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 931 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

