Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

