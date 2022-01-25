JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Down 6.2%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.80 ($48.64) and last traded at €43.35 ($49.26). Approximately 26,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.20 ($52.50).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $645.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.33.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.