JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target to GBX 410

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.85.

ITMPF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 43,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.11. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

