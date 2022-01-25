JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPM stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $143.48. 479,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242,928. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $424.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

