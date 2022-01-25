Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,021.40 ($13.78) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.90). 9,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 4,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($14.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,082.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,066.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

