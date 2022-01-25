JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Announces GBX 10 Dividend

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON JRS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 610 ($8.23). 92,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,571. The stock has a market cap of £247.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 736.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 773.33. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 590 ($7.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 894 ($12.06).
JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile
