JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Announces GBX 10 Dividend

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JRS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 610 ($8.23). 92,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,571. The stock has a market cap of £247.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 736.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 773.33. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 590 ($7.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 894 ($12.06).

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

