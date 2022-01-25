JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 744 ($10.04) and last traded at GBX 721 ($9.73). Approximately 232,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 301,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 719 ($9.70).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JTC shares. Shore Capital upgraded JTC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.75) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 864.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 776.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

