JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Hits $9.98 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $510,796.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

