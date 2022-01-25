Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Reaches $8.39 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $452,528.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.53 or 0.06578835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.80 or 0.99922702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,002,699 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

